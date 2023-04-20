South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to Visit US on April 24-29 - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol will pay a state visit to the US on April 24-29, a presidential official said on Thursday.

Yoon will hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House on April 26. A greeting ceremony, official dinner and celebration of the 70th anniversary of the South Korean-US bilateral alliance are scheduled within the visit, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said during a press briefing.

"This visit will allow to strengthen and extend defense capabilities of South Korea and the US and launch an advanced deterrence. It will also be an occasion to further elaborate cooperation in economic safety, enhance strategic partnership for creating stable supply chains and extending collaboration in key and new technologies such as semiconductors, batteries and quantum technologies.

Partnership in cyber, space and information spheres will also deepen," Kim stated.

Yoon will make a general speech to both houses of US Congress on April 27, during which he will commemorate the past of the two countries' alliance and will put forward plans for future partnership. A dinner with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Vice President Kamala Harris, a briefing by the US military, discussions with scientists on digital technology and biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a speech at Harvard University are also scheduled for Yoon's visit, Kim said.

It will be Yoon's sixth meeting with Biden, but the first state visit of a South Korean president to the US in 11 years.