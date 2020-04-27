UrduPoint.com
South Korean Presidential Aide Says Kim 'Alive And Well' Contrary To Failing Health Rumors

Mon 27th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jon Un is "alive and well," Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told CNN amid media speculations about Kim's failing health.

Numerous reports have emerged about alleged problems with Kim's health following a publication of South Korea's online newspaper Daily NK last week that the leader was being treated after undergoing a heart-related surgery. The speculations have even sparked rumors about Kim's death. The Yonhap news Agency said later citing the South Korean government sources that the reports were not true.

"Our government position is firm. Kim Jong Un is alive and well.

He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected," the adviser said.

Kim has missed a number of important events in North Korea this month, including the ceremony marking the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. Yet, Kim was allegedly seen several days earlier attending a government meeting. At the same time, Kim has not been seen in public since April 12.

North Korean media however continue reporting about the activity of the country's leader. Thus, Kim reportedly sent thanks to the workers involved in construction of some important facilities in the country in recent days.

