South Korean Presidential Office Raided as Part of Bribery Cover-Up Probe - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, was raided by prosecutors as part of an ongoing probe into the cover-up of a bribery investigation against the ex-vice mayor of the city of Busan, South Korean media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, was raided by prosecutors as part of an ongoing probe into the cover-up of a bribery investigation against the ex-vice mayor of the city of Busan, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

The officials of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office are looking into allegations that senior officials were responsible for the abrupt and unexplained termination of a bribery investigation into ex-Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoo was alleged to have taken bribes from businesses while he served as the director-general of the Financial Services Commission in 2017, the agency stated. An investigation began immediately but was dropped, and Yoo became Busan's vice mayor a year later.

Wednesday's raid had two Primary targets, Yonhap reported. The first was Baek Won-woo, former presidential secretary for civil affairs, who is alleged to have also influenced the decision to end the bribery investigation.

The second was a former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and former justice minister, Cho Kuk. In February, an ex-special investigator filed a petition with the prosecutor's office alleging that Cho played a role in suspending surveillance operations against Yoo Jae-soo.

Cho is already the focus of a separate investigation � his wife, Chung Kyung-sim, was arrested in November on charges related to dubious investments and irregularities surrounding his daughter's admission to college.

The Blue House issued no statement regarding Wednesday's raid, the news agency reported.

In December 2018, the Blue House was raided by prosecutors as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal collection of information on the public.