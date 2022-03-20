UrduPoint.com

South Korean Presidential Office To Be Moved To Defense Ministry Building - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 10:10 AM

South Korean Presidential Office to Be Moved to Defense Ministry Building - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will be moving the presidential office from the Blue House (Cheongwadae) to the defense ministry building, the Yonhap news agency reports.

Yoon is expected to move to the defense ministry building located in central Seoul immediately after his inauguration on May 10. The Blue House will then be fully opened to the public, according to the president.

"It's a difficult task, but it's a decision I made for the future of the country," Yoon said as quoted by Yonhap on Sunday, adding "I ask the people to understand that this is not simply a relocation of space but my determination to properly serve them and work properly, as well as to fulfill my promise to them.

"

During his election campaign, Yoon promised to relocate the presidential office in order to "return" the Blue House to the public and to make it easier for him to interact with his aides and the people (the secluded location of the Blue House has made this difficult).

According to Yonhap, the relocation could cost around $33 million. Yoon admitted on Sunday that some of the defense ministry staff and the Joint Chiefs of Staff will have to make partial relocations to make room for the presidential office.

