South Korean Presidential Security Council Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday "strongly denounced" North Korea's ballistic missile launch as a provocation that increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched an unspecified ballistic missile at a high angle toward the Sea of Japan that flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"The NSC standing members noted that North Korea's missile launch constitutes a grave violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the presidential office said, adding that the NSC "strongly denounced the launch of a ballistic missile."

The announcement of a possible missile's drop near Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido reportedly led to the temporary suspension of high-speed trains and road transport in the north of the country.

According to the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), the missile launch posed no threat to the US or its allies but highlighted the destabilizing impact of Pyongyang's allegedly illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson strongly condemned the launch.

Japan has filed a protest to North Korea through its embassy in Beijing, noting that such actions are a threat to global peace and security, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

The launch came amid a halt in cross-border communication between the two Koreas. Since Friday morning, the North has stopped responding to regular calls from the South through inter-Korean communication channels, including the military and the unification ministry lines.

Thursday's North Korean missile firing marked the ninth launch this year. Last year, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.

