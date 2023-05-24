(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has risen over the month, reaching more than 40% presumably after the leader's participation in the G7 summit, media reported on Wednesday, citing two separate polls.

Yoon's approval rating stood at 42.2%, while the disapproval rate was estimated at 56.1%, according to the poll conducted by the Ace Research company from May 21-22 among 1,006 adults, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Among the positive assessments, 30.3% of those surveyed mentioned Yoon's decisive manner, while 25.

2% praised his efforts in diplomatic ties with the United States and security issues, the report said.

Another poll - conducted by Jowon C&I from May 20-22 among 2,002 adults - found that 41.2% positively assessed Yoon's performance, while the disapproval rating stood at 57.2%, according to the report.

On Monday, Yoon's approval rating rose to 39%, up 2.2 percentage points from the previous week, a survey by the Realmeter company showed. His rating has risen for four consecutive weeks for the first time since he took office in May 2022.