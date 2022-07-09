UrduPoint.com

South Korean President's Approval Rating Drops Below 40% For First Time - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

South Korean President's Approval Rating Drops Below 40% for First Time - Poll

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The approval rating of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who assumed the post in May, has dropped lower than 40% for the first time, according to a Gallup Korea Research Institute poll released on Friday.

Yoon's approval rating started at 52.1%, reached 54.1% in the last week of May, but has been declining ever since. The negative assessment of the actions of the new South Korean president has been exceeding the positive one for three weeks, the gap between the two indicators has already exceeded the limit of statistical error.

Only 37% of respondents approve Yoon's policy, 49% assess his work as negative and 11% remained undecided, the poll by Gallup Korea found.

Mainly the respondents criticized Yoon's decision on appointing ministers with dubious expertise. This appointment problem caused the negative assessment of 25% of respondents, 12% believe that the president is indifferent to the economy and the lives of citizens, 8% called him inexperienced and underqualified, 6% are not satisfied with the current foreign policy.

The survey was conducted on July 5-7 among 1,000 citizens over 18 years. The confidence interval of the poll is 95% and the margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.

Related Topics

Gallup North Korea May July Post

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

26 minutes ago
 Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures ..

Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus, lumpy sk ..

26 minutes ago
 Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin A ..

Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin America - Ambassador

26 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide edible items at affor ..

Steps being taken to provide edible items at affordable rates: Tanvir

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to rev ..

Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to review relief activities

27 minutes ago
 US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Ext ..

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.