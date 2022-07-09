(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The approval rating of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who assumed the post in May, has dropped lower than 40% for the first time, according to a Gallup Korea Research Institute poll released on Friday.

Yoon's approval rating started at 52.1%, reached 54.1% in the last week of May, but has been declining ever since. The negative assessment of the actions of the new South Korean president has been exceeding the positive one for three weeks, the gap between the two indicators has already exceeded the limit of statistical error.

Only 37% of respondents approve Yoon's policy, 49% assess his work as negative and 11% remained undecided, the poll by Gallup Korea found.

Mainly the respondents criticized Yoon's decision on appointing ministers with dubious expertise. This appointment problem caused the negative assessment of 25% of respondents, 12% believe that the president is indifferent to the economy and the lives of citizens, 8% called him inexperienced and underqualified, 6% are not satisfied with the current foreign policy.

The survey was conducted on July 5-7 among 1,000 citizens over 18 years. The confidence interval of the poll is 95% and the margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.