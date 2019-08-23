UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President's Approval Rating Drops To 45% Amid Corruption Scandal - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:26 PM

South Korean President's Approval Rating Drops to 45% Amid Corruption Scandal - Poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dropped to 45 percent and fallen behind his disapproval rating for the first time in 14 weeks, possibly due to a corruption scandal surrounding the family of his nominee for justice minister, Gallup Korea said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dropped to 45 percent and fallen behind his disapproval rating for the first time in 14 weeks, possibly due to a corruption scandal surrounding the family of his nominee for justice minister, Gallup Korea said on Friday.

"The issue of personnel management has not ranked high among the reasons of negative assessments of Moon for a long time. The change seems to reflect the escalating controversy over Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk," Gallup Korea said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Moon nominated Cho earlier this month as part of his larger agenda to replace his ministers of justice, science and technology, agriculture, and women and family, as well as the ambassador to the United States amid an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and a trade spat with Japan.

Shortly after, Cho was confronted with allegations over his family's affluence,�specifically accusations that his 28-year-old daughter was admitted to college and granted a scholarship despite the family's wealth and her poor academic performance.

Moon's approval rating has fallen two points since mid-May, while his disapproval rating has spiked six points to 49 percent, Gallup Korea stated.

Respondents cited insufficient efforts toward solving economic problems, the excessive focus on relations with North Korea and flawed personnel management as the top three reasons why they disapproved of their president, the poll revealed. Furthermore those who approved of Moon's presidency cited his excellent diplomacy, hard work and improvement in relations with North Korea as their reasons why.

The poll was conducted among 1,002 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Technology Poor Agriculture Gallup Japan United States North Korea Women Family From Top

Recent Stories

PCB and SLC announce schedule of upcoming matches

7 minutes ago

Sindh University launches E-Portal

37 seconds ago

Escaped prisoner of Bannu jail arrested in Kohat

38 seconds ago

Komal Khan, Nimra to clash in Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashm ..

40 seconds ago

It Is Up to Washington to Decide on Inviting Russi ..

42 seconds ago

Putin's Representative Dismisses Attempts to Compa ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.