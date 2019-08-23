(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dropped to 45 percent and fallen behind his disapproval rating for the first time in 14 weeks, possibly due to a corruption scandal surrounding the family of his nominee for justice minister, Gallup Korea said on Friday.

"The issue of personnel management has not ranked high among the reasons of negative assessments of Moon for a long time. The change seems to reflect the escalating controversy over Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk," Gallup Korea said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Moon nominated Cho earlier this month as part of his larger agenda to replace his ministers of justice, science and technology, agriculture, and women and family, as well as the ambassador to the United States amid an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and a trade spat with Japan.

Shortly after, Cho was confronted with allegations over his family's affluence,�specifically accusations that his 28-year-old daughter was admitted to college and granted a scholarship despite the family's wealth and her poor academic performance.

Moon's approval rating has fallen two points since mid-May, while his disapproval rating has spiked six points to 49 percent, Gallup Korea stated.

Respondents cited insufficient efforts toward solving economic problems, the excessive focus on relations with North Korea and flawed personnel management as the top three reasons why they disapproved of their president, the poll revealed. Furthermore those who approved of Moon's presidency cited his excellent diplomacy, hard work and improvement in relations with North Korea as their reasons why.

The poll was conducted among 1,002 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.