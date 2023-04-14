SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol's approval rating fell to a five-month minimum of 27% against the backdrop of reports of an alleged wiretapping of the presidential office by US intelligence, a poll conducted by Gallup Korea showed on Friday.

The poll showed that 27% of those surveyed viewed the president's work positively, while 65% gave it a negative assessment.

The highest level of support for the head of state ” 54% ” was found among citizens aged over 70, while only 10% of the under 50s were satisfied with his performance, the survey said.

The main reasons for this decline in support included diplomacy (28%), foreign relations with Japan and compensation for forced labor (9%), as well as the economic situation in the country, prices and living standards (10%), according to the poll.

The survey was conducted among 1,002 people from April 11-13. The margin of error was estimated at 3.1% with a confidence level of 95%.

On Tuesday, Yoon said that the allegations made in the leaked Pentagon papers about US intelligence services spying on South Korean officials were forged and would not affect the president's plan to visit Washington later this month.