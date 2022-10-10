UrduPoint.com

South Korean President's Approval Rating Rebounds To 32% After Swearing Scandal - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The approval rating of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has rebounded to 32% after a backlash caused by his use of foul language and vulgar words directed at the US Congress, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing the latest poll conducted by Seoul-based company Realmeter.

Findings show that Yoon's approval rating increased by only 0.8 percentage points compared to last week, while his disapproval rating fell by 0.2 percentage points.

The same poll found that public support for the ruling People Power Party dropped 0.

1 percentage points last week to 35.3%, while support for the main opposition Democratic Party grew 3.1 percentage points to 49.2%.

This decline in popularity is attributed to the fact that Yoon was caught swearing on hot mic, reportedly insulting the US Congress, while speaking privately to his aides during his trip to New York in mid-September.

The poll was conducted among 2,012 South Korean adults from October 4-7, with a margin of error about 2.2% and a 95% confidence level.

