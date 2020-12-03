(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval ratings have plunged to a record low of 37.4 percent, wiping out the previous gains, according to new poll figures out Thursday.

A survey of 1,508 people this week by pollster Realmeter showed that Moon's approval ratings were down 6.

4 percent from the last week of November.

Support for his Democratic Party also fell 5.2 percentage points to 28.9 percent, while the opposition People Power Party gained 3.3 points to land at 31.2 percent.

Moon's rating has been sliding over rising housing prices and the fallout from his decision to appoint a justice minister despite a corruption probe into his family.