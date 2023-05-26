UrduPoint.com

South Korean President's Office Denies Reports About Yoon's Visit To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

South Korean President's Office Denies Reports About Yoon's Visit to Ukraine

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday denied reports by Japanese media about Yoon's possible visit to Ukraine in July.

On Thursday, Japanese broadcaster TBS reported, citing sources, that the South Korean government was in talks over the president's visit to the NATO summit in Lithuania and to Ukraine.

"There is no such plan whatsoever ... Only when there is a qualitative change in our assistance to Ukraine would it be possible to make a visit and hold a summit," a senior official from the president's office told the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon also called the reports "inaccurate," adding that such reports may negatively affect the normalization process between Seoul and Tokyo.

Last week, Yoon met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima and pledged additional assistance to Ukraine, including demining equipment and ambulances.

South Korea has been providing nonlethal aid to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 but so far rejected Kiev's requests for the delivery of lethal arms.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Visit Hiroshima Tokyo Seoul Kiev Japan North Korea Lithuania February May July Media From Government

Recent Stories

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

19 minutes ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

2 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.