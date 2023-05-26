(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday denied reports by Japanese media about Yoon's possible visit to Ukraine in July.

On Thursday, Japanese broadcaster TBS reported, citing sources, that the South Korean government was in talks over the president's visit to the NATO summit in Lithuania and to Ukraine.

"There is no such plan whatsoever ... Only when there is a qualitative change in our assistance to Ukraine would it be possible to make a visit and hold a summit," a senior official from the president's office told the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon also called the reports "inaccurate," adding that such reports may negatively affect the normalization process between Seoul and Tokyo.

Last week, Yoon met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima and pledged additional assistance to Ukraine, including demining equipment and ambulances.

South Korea has been providing nonlethal aid to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 but so far rejected Kiev's requests for the delivery of lethal arms.