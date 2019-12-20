UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President's Office Says Moon, Abe To Hold Bilateral Talks In China On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

South Korean President's Office Says Moon, Abe to Hold Bilateral Talks in China on Tuesday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to hold bilateral talks in China's Sichuan province next week in what is going to be the first such meeting in over a year amid strained bilateral relations, state media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to hold bilateral talks in China's Sichuan province next week in what is going to be the first such meeting in over a year amid strained bilateral relations, state media reported.

Yonhap news Agency said, citing an statement issued by the Blue House, that the summit was scheduled for Tuesday in the city of Chengdu on the sidelines of the eight annual trilateral China-Japan-South Korea summit.

Moon and Abe are going to exchange opinions on pending issues in bilateral relations and "given the difficulty [thereof], [one] can say that the meeting is of great significance itself," Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong told reporters at a briefing, as quoted by Yonhap.

He was further cited as saying that the agenda will focus primarily on the nations' tense trade relations. The two countries have also been at loggerheads over a cracking military pact on intelligence sharing and a row over wartime reparations, but it is not known whether these issues will be discussed.

On July 1, Japan restricted exports of certain chemical materials to South Korea that are vital to manufacturers of semiconductors and displays. It also removed Seoul from its white list of preferred trading partners. The move was widely seen as a tit-for-tat for a 2018 decision of the South Korean Supreme Court to order Japanese companies to pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Japan.

Japan's official position regarding the reparations is that the bilateral 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations had fully resolved the matter, meaning that, from Tokyo's point of view, the South Korean court ruling goes against previous bilateral agreements.

South Korea then announced its intention to suspend the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement, signed in 2016 amid a series of missile launches by North Korea, but eventually halted the move as the countries agreed to negotiate the matter, apparently pressured by the United States to do so.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Exchange Exports China Chengdu Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea July 2016 2018 World War Media From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Lebanon's new PM expects full Western support

2 minutes ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft launches on key test ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. endeavoring to make country social welfare s ..

2 minutes ago

Pogba is staying at United, says Solskjaer

5 seconds ago

Senate body recommends construction of two by pass ..

8 seconds ago

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Yao Jin ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.