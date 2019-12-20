South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to hold bilateral talks in China's Sichuan province next week in what is going to be the first such meeting in over a year amid strained bilateral relations, state media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to hold bilateral talks in China's Sichuan province next week in what is going to be the first such meeting in over a year amid strained bilateral relations, state media reported.

Yonhap news Agency said, citing an statement issued by the Blue House, that the summit was scheduled for Tuesday in the city of Chengdu on the sidelines of the eight annual trilateral China-Japan-South Korea summit.

Moon and Abe are going to exchange opinions on pending issues in bilateral relations and "given the difficulty [thereof], [one] can say that the meeting is of great significance itself," Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong told reporters at a briefing, as quoted by Yonhap.

He was further cited as saying that the agenda will focus primarily on the nations' tense trade relations. The two countries have also been at loggerheads over a cracking military pact on intelligence sharing and a row over wartime reparations, but it is not known whether these issues will be discussed.

On July 1, Japan restricted exports of certain chemical materials to South Korea that are vital to manufacturers of semiconductors and displays. It also removed Seoul from its white list of preferred trading partners. The move was widely seen as a tit-for-tat for a 2018 decision of the South Korean Supreme Court to order Japanese companies to pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Japan.

Japan's official position regarding the reparations is that the bilateral 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations had fully resolved the matter, meaning that, from Tokyo's point of view, the South Korean court ruling goes against previous bilateral agreements.

South Korea then announced its intention to suspend the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement, signed in 2016 amid a series of missile launches by North Korea, but eventually halted the move as the countries agreed to negotiate the matter, apparently pressured by the United States to do so.