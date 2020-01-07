UrduPoint.com
South Korean President's Top Security Aide To Visit US To Discuss North - Reports

The director of the South Korean presidential administration's national security office, Chung Eui-yong, will visit Washington to discuss increasing threats from North Korea with his US and Japanese counterparts, state-run Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The director of the South Korean presidential administration's national security office, Chung Eui-yong, will visit Washington to discuss increasing threats from North Korea with his US and Japanese counterparts, state-run Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in late December that Pyongyang would continue to develop and would soon introduce new strategic weapons, refusing to unilaterally observe a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests.

Chung is due to arrive in the US later on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will meet with White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Secretary General of the Japan National Security Council, Shigeru Kitamura. According to the agency, this meeting will also help confirm the need for continued tripartite cooperation between the countries after the suspension of the agreement on the exchange of military intelligence between Seoul and Tokyo last year.

According to the agency's sources, in addition to the main agenda, the parties may also discuss the escalation of conflict between Iran and the United States.

In mid-December, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported, citing government sources, that Seoul was planning to send troops to participate in the US-led operation to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in early 2020.

However, according to more recent South Korean media reports, Seoul may revise its plans in connection with the US-Iran conflict and tensions in the region. The South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday that the government was considering "all possible options," and no decision has been made yet.

