South Korean Prime Minister Asks President To Veto Controversial Rice Bill - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 11:37 PM

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday asked President Yoon Suk-yeol to veto a controversial draft law, which requires that the government purchase overproduced rice, due to concerns over its impact on the farming industry and market developments, the Yohnap news agency reported

"The government cannot go down the road expected to be a failure ... We ask the National Assembly, the farming industry and the people to understand it is a decision (to ask the president to veto the bill) for the national interest and the farmers to go down the right path," Han was quoted as saying by Yohnap after a meeting with members of the ruling People Power Party.

The draft law would exhaust government funds and cause a crisis in the farming industry without increasing the country's food security, the prime minister stated, adding that it would also lead to a financial burden of over 1 trillion won ($767 million).

The South Korean president is expected to veto the bill, which was passed by the opposition-controlled parliament on March 23, Yohnap reported.

The bill dubbed the Grain Management Act would require the government to buy all overproduced rice on the market when the surplus production is higher by 3-5% than actual demand for rice, or when the prices on rice decrease by 5-8% compared to the previous year. The opposition Democratic Party has supported the bill, saying that it is necessary for stabilizing rice prices and income for farmers.

