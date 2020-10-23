South Korean Prime Minister Calls for Investigation Into Deaths After Flu Vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called on Friday on relevant authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into multiple deaths of people who had died shortly after being vaccinated against seasonal flu.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the number of suspicious fatalities has already reached 32 compared to 17 a day earlier. The national health authorities have not found direct links between the deaths and the vaccination.

"The authorities should thoroughly investigate the causal relationship between vaccinations and the deaths, and make public the development transparently .

.. I call on the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) to closely consult experts and do its best to take sufficient measures and explain swiftly so that people can receive vaccinations without anxiety," Chung said at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as quoted by Yonhap.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased people.

Some 12.97 million have already been vaccinated against seasonal flu in South Korea. The vaccination campaign is underway.