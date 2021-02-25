UrduPoint.com
South Korean Prime Minister Calls On People To Take Part In COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:50 AM

South Korean Prime Minister Calls on People to Take Part in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called on Thursday on the country's citizens to take part in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"Please have trust in the government and actively participate in the inoculation plan prepared based on science and facts," Chung said during an inter-agency meeting, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The prime minister stressed that the government's plans to develop nationwide herd immunity would "remain no more than a delusion" if people do not trust the vaccination campaign and refrain from inoculations.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.51 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has confirmed more than 88,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 1,500 fatalities.

More Stories From World

