South Korean Prime Minister Expected in Tajikistan for Official Visit - Dushanbe

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is expected to pay an official visit to Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, later on Monday, Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Lee's visit to Tajikistan comes at the invitation of Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and is the first time a South Korean prime minister will visit the Central Asian country.

"South Korean Prime Minister [Lee Nak-yon] will meet with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon [during his visit]," the foreign ministry said.

Lee is also expected to meet with Rasulzoda and Dushanbe's mayor, Rustam Emomali.

The talks are expected to cover South Korea-Tajikistan cooperation in various areas and several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed.

Lee's trip to Tajikistan will follow his visit to Bangladesh. After Dushanbe, Lee will travel to Kyrgyzstan and Qatar. The South Korean official's trip is aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and pursuing a balanced foreign policy in the middle East, according to Yonhap news Agency.