South Korean Prime Minister Urges Civic Groups to Not Hold Mass Rallies Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday called on the country's conservative civic groups to refrain from holding massive anti-government rallies early next month in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"I request that the concerned groups roll back their rally plans. It is hard to understand ... some organizations are sticking to plans to hold rallies on National Foundation Day (on Oct. 3) even though the government is paying high prices for the (virus) resurgence triggered by the Aug. 15 Liberation Day rallies," Chung said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the media outlet, a number of South Korean right-wing civic assortments are planning to hold rallies in downtown Seoul on October 3 to protest the government's ban on mass events due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The minister warned of a stern response to any illegal mass gathering.

"If the (planned) rallies are pushed ahead, the government will respond sternly in accordance with law and regulations in order to protect the lives and safety of people," the news agency quoted Chung as saying.

Last month's Liberation Day rallies resulted in over 580 COVID-19 cases. In total, South Korea has registered 22,504 cases, 367 related deaths and 19,310 recoveries.