UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Prime Minister Urges Civic Groups To Not Hold Mass Rallies Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:54 PM

South Korean Prime Minister Urges Civic Groups to Not Hold Mass Rallies Amid Pandemic

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday called on the country's conservative civic groups to refrain from holding massive anti-government rallies early next month in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday called on the country's conservative civic groups to refrain from holding massive anti-government rallies early next month in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"I request that the concerned groups roll back their rally plans. It is hard to understand ... some organizations are sticking to plans to hold rallies on National Foundation Day (on Oct. 3) even though the government is paying high prices for the (virus) resurgence triggered by the Aug. 15 Liberation Day rallies," Chung said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the media outlet, a number of South Korean right-wing civic assortments are planning to hold rallies in downtown Seoul on October 3 to protest the government's ban on mass events due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The minister warned of a stern response to any illegal mass gathering.

"If the (planned) rallies are pushed ahead, the government will respond sternly in accordance with law and regulations in order to protect the lives and safety of people," the news agency quoted Chung as saying.

Last month's Liberation Day rallies resulted in over 580 COVID-19 cases. In total, South Korea has registered 22,504 cases, 367 related deaths and 19,310 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Seoul South Korea North Korea October Media From Government

Recent Stories

French watchdog finds no 'pressure' in charging ex ..

33 seconds ago

Two kanals, 8 marla Govt. land retrieved: DC

34 seconds ago

US sees lukewarm industrial production in August: ..

36 seconds ago

S. Korea's exports of virus test kits rebound in A ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Ambassador pays farewell visit to Minister ..

4 minutes ago

World has to be united on climate change: Amin Asl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.