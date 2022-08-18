MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office rejected the appeal of the spouse of former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk to suspend her four-year prison sentence for college admission fraud, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

Chung Kyung-sim was a former professor at the private Dongyang University in South Korea and received her prison sentence from the Supreme Court in January, Yonhap news agency said.

According to Yonhap, she was charged with forging a presidential citation from her university, providing a false internship certificate that was used for her daughter's admission to a medical school in 2013, and violating the Financial Investment Services And Capital Markets Act.

Chung requested a suspension of her prison term earlier in August, claiming that she needed urgent medical operation due to injuries she received in prison.