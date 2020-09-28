South Korean Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Justice Minister Over Favors Case - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Prosecutors in South Korea have dropped their charges against the country's justice minister Choo Mi-ae, who stood accused of gaining special favors for her son during his period of military service in 2017, according to domestic media reports on Monday.

The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office has withdrawn all the charges against Choo, her 27-year old son, a former aide, and a military official, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reports.

The justice minister, who assumed office this past January, stood accused of gaining favors to extend her son's medical leave after he had knee surgery in June 2017, the agency stated.

Choo was appointed after her predecessor, Cho Kuk, resigned in late 2019 amid a corruption scandal involving his family.