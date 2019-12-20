South Korean Prosecutors Raid Finance Ministry in Election Interference Probe - Reports

South Korean prosecutors have conducted a raid of the country's Finance Ministry on Friday, as part of an ongoing probe into alleged election interference and collusion by the incumbent mayor of the city of Ulsan and the South Korean government, media reported

South Korean prosecutors have conducted a raid of the country's Finance Ministry on Friday, as part of an ongoing probe into alleged election interference and collusion by the incumbent mayor of the city of Ulsan and the South Korean government, media reported.

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, prosecutors conducted raids of the Finance Ministry and a government think tank, based in Sejong, to seize computers and files. Prosecutors are hoping to ascertain whether the Ulsan mayor, Song Cheol-ho, was in collusion with government officials regarding plans to build a hospital in the city. The construction of a hospital in the city was a major pledge of both leading mayoral candidates.

Song was elected as Ulsan's mayor last year, and prior to the election, promised voters to build a public hospital in the city. His rival, Kim Gi-hyeon, pledged to build a hospital that specialized in providing care for those injured in industrial accidents.

"Song's note shows they had an internal strategy to fail the [plan on building the] hospital specializing in labor accidents," Kim said in a press briefing on Friday, as quoted by the news outlet.

According to the agency, government support for Kim's hospital fell through just 16 days before the mayoral election.

Prosecutors have already secured evidence that Song was in discussion with South Korean governmental officials regarding the planned hospital in Ulsan as early as 2017, the agency reported. The prime minister's secretariat was raided two days ago, and prosecutors secured office records related to the Ulsan hospital probe.

Earlier in the month, prosecutors conducted raids of the Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, as part of a separate probe into the potential cover-up of a bribery investigation against the ex-mayor of the city of Busan.