UrduPoint.com

South Korean Prosecutors Raid Opposition Party's Headquarters - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

South Korean Prosecutors Raid Opposition Party's Headquarters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) South Korean prosecutors raided on Monday the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party in Seoul on suspicion of illicit campaign financing, media reported.

The Seoul Central Prosecutors Office suspects an associate of the Democratic Party leader of having received an 847 million won ($586,000) bribe from property developers in Seongnam, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim Yong, a close confidant of former presidential contender Lee Jae-myung and deputy director of the Institute for Democracy think-tank, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of taking the money last year to fund primaries that won Lee his nomination.

Lee was narrowly defeated by Yoon Suk-yeol of the ruling People Power Party during the presidential election in March. He condemned the raid on his party's main office as "violence" against the opposition.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Seoul North Korea Money March Media From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

20 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.