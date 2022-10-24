(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) South Korean prosecutors raided on Monday the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party in Seoul on suspicion of illicit campaign financing, media reported.

The Seoul Central Prosecutors Office suspects an associate of the Democratic Party leader of having received an 847 million won ($586,000) bribe from property developers in Seongnam, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim Yong, a close confidant of former presidential contender Lee Jae-myung and deputy director of the Institute for Democracy think-tank, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of taking the money last year to fund primaries that won Lee his nomination.

Lee was narrowly defeated by Yoon Suk-yeol of the ruling People Power Party during the presidential election in March. He condemned the raid on his party's main office as "violence" against the opposition.