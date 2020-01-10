The South Korean president's office refused Friday to hand over papers to prosecutors in a raid over suspected illicit help to a pro-president mayor, saying the warrant was overly broad

The presidential administration's unit in charge of provincial governments has been accused of penning campaign vows for the ruling party's candidate who won the Ulsan mayoral race last year.

"The warrant delivered by prosecutors did not specify the object of the search. It did not mention a single document... and instead requested 'all crime-related materials,'" the president's spokeswoman said.

In her written statement to the press, Ko Min-jung said the presidential administration was extremely upset by such a "stunt investigation," after having repeatedly cooperated with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.