South Korean Railroad Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Pay - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Workers of South Korea 's national rail operator Korea Railroad began an open-ended strike over pay on Wednesday, with the operator vowing to do its best to avoid disruption, media said.

"To prevent the strike, we held negotiations with the labor group on about 30 occasions, but failed to reach an agreement," Son Byeong-suk, the chief executive, was quoted as saying by the state news agency Yonhap.

He said the company would "use all available means" to minimize inconvenience to passengers, who reportedly faced longer waiting times on the first day of the strike due to reduced train traffic.

Train workers demand a 4-percent wage hike and the employment of extra 4,000 staffers to allow teams of two to work in two shifts starting next year.

More than 90 percent of train services were running as of afternoon, according to the news agency, but disruptions are expected to mount as industrial action picks up steam.

This is the third such strike since 2016 when railroad workers protested for 74 straight days from September to December. Thousands of staffers walked out as a warning for three days last month.