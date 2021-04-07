South Korean Regulator Authorizes Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use Among Adults

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety on Wednesday approved the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of Johnson & Johnson, for emergency use among those aged over 18.

Janssen's one-shot regimen became the third vaccine to be approved in the Asian country, along with those developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The approval comes as South Korea suspends the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine among citizens under the age of 60 because of concerns about severe side effects.

"The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has authorized [the use of] Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine by the Janssen Korea company through a request process after rigorous safety and efficacy checks," the ministry's head, Kim Ganglip, said at a briefing.

The Janssen vaccine has shown 66.9 percent efficacy at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in clinical trials. South Korea has arranged with the pharmaceutical company to receive six million doses of the vaccine, with the deliveries scheduled to start in the second quarter of the year.