South Korean Regulator Says to Conduct Preliminary Review of Russian CoviVac Vaccine

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety said on Friday it had received an application for preliminary review of the Russian CoviVac COVID-19 vaccine, the procedure needed to begin the approval process for using a vaccine in the country.

"The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said that MP Corporation [Moscow Partners Corporation] filed on Friday an application for preliminary consideration [of data on the vaccine], which precedes the application for issuing a permit [for using] Russian CoviVac vaccine," the statement read.

South Korea does not yet plan to use the vaccine, the ministry added. Non-clinical data on the vaccine, such as toxicity and efficacy, will be analyzed.

The MPC is an organization responsible for organizing CoviVac vaccine manufacturing in South Korea, and having exclusive rights to export the vaccine to Seoul and Association of Southeast Asian Nations states, and a general license to sell the vaccine worldwide, as South Korean media reported.

The production process was scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On April 29, South Korean medicine manufacturer Huons Global applied for a preliminary review of another Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V.

Seoul is set to receive a total of 192 million doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, and Novavax vaccines in 2021 as part of the World Health Organization sharing program COVAX Facility. The supplies will be sufficient to fully vaccinate 99 million people, which is almost twice the size of the country's population. South Korea has also signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase 60 million vaccine doses in 2022.