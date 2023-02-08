UrduPoint.com

South Korean Rescue Team Arrives In Earthquake-Hit Turkey To Provide Aid - Seoul

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

South Korean Rescue Team Arrives in Earthquake-Hit Turkey to Provide Aid - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) South Korea has sent an 118-member emergency rescue team to Turkey to provide assistance to earthquake victims, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT), consisting of 118 officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the National Fire Agency and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, left for Turkiye on the night of February 7 aboard Korean military transport aircraft. The KDRT, composed mainly of search and rescue professionals, will work closely with various relief workers from the international community and the Turkiye government," a statement read.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the South Korean government would provide about $5 million in humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, to Turkey.

"The ROK (Republic of Korea) government hopes that the KDRT and its humanitarian aid to Turkiye will help swiftly bring stability to daily lives of people of Turkiye, who are suffering from the massive earthquake, and help recover from the damage," the statement said.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 7,100 in both countries. The death toll in Turkey has reached 7,108, while another 40,910 people have been injured.

