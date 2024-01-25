South Korean Ruling Party MP 'attacked' In Street : Yonhap
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was "attacked" on a street in Seoul's upscale Gangnam district on Thursday by an unidentified assailant, Yonhap news agency reported.
Bae Hyun-jin, 40, was struck with an "object believed to be a blunt instrument" and was taken to the hospital, the report said, adding her condition was "not life-threatening".
The attack comes just about a month after the country's opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck while talking to reporters in the port city of Busan.
He underwent surgery and returned to work on January 17.
Bae, a former news anchor, was President Yoon Suk Yeol's spokeswoman when he was the president-elect.
Several high-profile South Korean politicians have been attacked in public in recent years.
Song Young-gil, who led the Democratic Party before Lee, was struck in the head with a blunt object in 2022.
In 2006, Park Geun-hye, then leader of the conservative party who later became president, was assaulted with a knife at a rally.
