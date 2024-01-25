South Korean Ruling Party MP Attacked In Street: Yonhap
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was struck on the head with a rock on a street in Seoul's upscale Gangnam district on Thursday by an unidentified assailant, Yonhap news agency reported.
Bae Hyun-jin, 40, was taken to hospital, the report said, adding her condition was "not life-threatening".
The lawmaker was bleeding before being transferred to Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital in Seoul, it said, adding she was struck on the back of her head.
