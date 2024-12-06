Open Menu

South Korean Ruling Party Says 'dangerous' President Must Go

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM

South Korean ruling party says 'dangerous' president must go

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) South Korea's ruling party chief demanded Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol be stripped of office, warning there was a "significant risk" he could try to impose martial law again.

Yoon late Tuesday declared martial law before being forced into a U-turn after lawmakers dramatically faced down soldiers at parliament and voted to overturn the measure, as thousands protested outside.

"Considering the newly emerging facts, I believe that a swift suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's duties is necessary to safeguard the Republic of Korea and its people," said Han Dong-hoon, the head of Yoon's People Power Party, who only a day earlier had said he opposed Yoon's impeachment.

If Yoon remains, "there is a significant risk that extreme actions similar to the martial law declaration could be repeated, which could put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger," Han said.

Han said that "credible evidence" suggested that Yoon had ordered the arrest of "key politicians" and for them to be placed in a holding facility.

Yoon "does not acknowledge that this illegal martial law is wrong" and has failed to act against the military officials who "illegally intervened", Han added.

Related Topics

Martial Law Parliament South Korea Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

2 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

11 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

11 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

11 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

11 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

11 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

11 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

11 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

11 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World