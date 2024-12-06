South Korean Ruling Party Says 'dangerous' President Must Go
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) South Korea's ruling party chief demanded Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol be stripped of office, warning there was a "significant risk" he could try to impose martial law again.
Yoon late Tuesday declared martial law before being forced into a U-turn after lawmakers dramatically faced down soldiers at parliament and voted to overturn the measure, as thousands protested outside.
"Considering the newly emerging facts, I believe that a swift suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's duties is necessary to safeguard the Republic of Korea and its people," said Han Dong-hoon, the head of Yoon's People Power Party, who only a day earlier had said he opposed Yoon's impeachment.
If Yoon remains, "there is a significant risk that extreme actions similar to the martial law declaration could be repeated, which could put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger," Han said.
Han said that "credible evidence" suggested that Yoon had ordered the arrest of "key politicians" and for them to be placed in a holding facility.
Yoon "does not acknowledge that this illegal martial law is wrong" and has failed to act against the military officials who "illegally intervened", Han added.
