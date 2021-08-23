South Korean, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Talk Bilateral Cooperation Boost - Seoul

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov had a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Seung-bae, on Monday, where the officials agreed to develop cooperation between the nations in economy, health, and other areas, South Korea's foreign ministry said, as cited by the national Yonhap news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov had a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Seung-bae, on Monday, where the officials agreed to develop cooperation between the nations in economy, health, and other areas, South Korea's foreign ministry said, as cited by the national Yonhap news agency.

The dialogue took place as part of Morgulov's visit to Seoul, as he planned to hold negotiations with South Korean authorities on relations between the countries and the nuclear program of North Korea.

Morgulov and Yeo agreed to keep working on the Nine Bridges initiative, designed to advance cooperation between the two nations in nine fields, and some joint projects including an industrial complex in Russia's Far East, according to the news outlet.

In addition, the ministers noted the necessity of expanding medical cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The topic of the latest developments in Afghanistan was also raised during the talks.

The Nine Bridges project was proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Eastern Economic Forum, back in 2017. The projects entails bilateral cooperation in railway and port infrastructure, energy, Arctic shipping, shipbuilding, agriculture, fishing, creation of industrial complexes, ecology, education and health care.