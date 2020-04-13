UrduPoint.com
South Korean Scientists Identify 38 Antibodies Active Against COVID-19 - Health Authority

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:36 PM

South Korean Scientists Identify 38 Antibodies Active Against COVID-19 - Health Authority

South Korean scientists have picked 38 antibodies from the blood of COVID-19 patients that can fight the coronavirus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) South Korean scientists have picked 38 antibodies from the blood of COVID-19 patients that can fight the coronavirus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

"The KCDC health institute and private researcher organizations have selected 38 antibody-based drugs that can neutralize COVID-19," the KCDC said in a press release.

The antibodies have been identified by the National Institute of Health and the pharmaceutical company Celltrion. They will study the antibodies before moving on to animal trials. The researchers plan to work with other health organizations to come up with a treatment as soon as possible.

