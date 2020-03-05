UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Sect Blamed For Coronavirus Surge Donates $10Mln To COVID-19 Fight - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

South Korean Sect Blamed for Coronavirus Surge Donates $10Mln to COVID-19 Fight - Reports

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a South Korean religious group at the center of the surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnoses in the country, has donated 12 billion won ($10.1 million) to the national fight against the outbreak, media reported on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a South Korean religious group at the center of the surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnoses in the country, has donated 12 billion won ($10.1 million) to the national fight against the outbreak, media reported on Thursday.

The donation comes amid attempts to hold the church's executives responsible for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country. A 61-year-old female parishioner believed to be the disease carrier who infected hundreds the southeastern city of Daegu long kept refusing to be tested for the virus. Before being finally hospitalized, she continued attending church and contacting others. Earlier in the week, the sect's founder apologized for the situation and pledged to fully cooperate with the government to counter the outbreak.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the money was donated to the Community Chest of Korea, a government-sanctioned charity, with 10 billion won allocated by the religious group's branch in Daegu and 2 billion donated by the Shincheonji headquarters.

"We do feel responsibility for the massive number of infections of the virus and do our best to support the government-led disease-control measures with all our resources. We pray for the quick stabilization of the situation and the recovery of all patients," the church said, as quoted by the media outlet.

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 438 to 5,766, with Daegu containing most of the new infections.

Related Topics

Daegu South Korea North Korea Money Church Media All Government Best Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australia to impose entry ban on people from Korea ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 327.579 released for Aviation Division projects ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing subway to pilot reservation system to cont ..

5 minutes ago

Two motorbike riders killed in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Injury-hit Nishikori out of Japan-Ecuador Davis Cu ..

5 minutes ago

Plastic imports dip over 10pc to $1123.260 mln

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.