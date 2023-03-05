South Korean Security Adviser Says He Will Meet With Sullivan to Discuss Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said on Sunday that he would meet with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and discuss bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

"I plan to meet with my counterpart - the White House national security adviser - and US foreign policy and security officials to discuss detailed ways to turn the South Korea-US alliance into a stronger alliance in action," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for Washington on a five-day trip, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The adviser added that the parties would also discuss the US CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act as they caused concern among South Korean companies.

In addition, Kim said that he would "finalize the timing and level" of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming visit to the United States.

In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.