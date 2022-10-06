UrduPoint.com

South Korean Security Council Condemns North Korean Missile Launches

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 08:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The South Korean National Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's missile launches as a serious challenge to the entire international community.

"The council noted the fact that the latest provocations by North Korea were carried out at a time when the UN Security Council was convening a meeting to discuss North Korean missile launches, and issued a strong condemnation of these actions, which pose a challenge to the entire international community that cannot be ignored," the statement published by the Yonhap news agency read.

The council also said it would expand military cooperation between South Korea and the United States, as well as between South Korea, the United States and Japan, and take measures to strengthen the joint defense capabilities of South Korean and American forces.

"A warning was also issued that North Korean provocations would be met with a superior response, which has already been demonstrated, in particular by the re-deployment of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in the Sea of Japan," the statement read.

On Thursday morning, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the North Korean missile launches. While Western countries unequivocally condemned North Korea, the Russian and Chinese envoys said North Korea's ballistic missile launches are not random, pointing out that United States and its allies in the region have conducted joint military exercises that concern Pyongyang.

On September 25, Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile for the first time since June 5 and conducted several missiles launches last week. The first test-launch was carried out amid the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to participate in the combined drills with the South Korean navy.

On Wednesday, a Pentagon official confirmed to Sputnik that the US carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan has returned to the Sea of Japan after North Korea conducted ballistic missile launches.

