South Korean Security Office Expresses Protest To Russia Over Alleged Airspace Violation

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:30 AM

The head of the South Korean National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, expressed on Tuesday protest to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev over Russian warplane's alleged violation of South Korea's airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The head of the South Korean National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, expressed on Tuesday protest to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev over Russian warplane's alleged violation of South Korea's airspace.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier in the day that a Russian aircraft had illegally crossed the borders of the South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan. South Korean fighter jets fired warning shots in response. Two other Russian aircraft and two Chinese aircraft entered the South Korean air defense identification zone prior to the incident, according to media reports.

"We see this situation as an extremely serious one. If such behavior is repeated, we will introduce much tougher measures," Chung said, as quoted by the South Korean presidential administration.

