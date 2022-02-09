South Korean Special Envoy Says Coordination With US Needed Amid Volatility on Peninsula

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Seoul must coordinate with the United States in order to keep the Korean peninsula under control amid increased volatility, the South Korean Foreign Ministry's special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, Noh Kyu-duk, said on Wednesday.

In late January, North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), making it the longest-range missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is very fluid in the wake of the political situation at home and abroad," Noh told reporters prior to departing for a meeting with US and Japanese colleagues in Hawaii, as quoted by Yonhap, adding that "it is important to cooperate and coordinate with the US to put the situation on the peninsula under control.

The diplomat said that the meeting will provide an opportunity to talk about detailed measures of engagement with North Korea in the first half of the year, highlighting his plans to brief his colleagues on the latest developments regarding South Korea's proposal to formally end the Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953.

The Korean peninsula is still formally in a state of war since the nations signed an armistice, not a peace treaty. It was signed by the commanders of North Korea and China on one side, and the US under the United Nations on the other. North Korea has since made several proposals to sign a peace treaty, all of them having been rejected by the US.

