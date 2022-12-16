UrduPoint.com

South Korean Startup Innospace To Test Fire HANBIT-TLV Satellite Launcher Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

South Korean Startup Innospace to Test Fire HANBIT-TLV Satellite Launcher Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) South Korean spaceflight startup Innospace said on Friday it would perform the first engine test flight of the HANBIT-TLV, the country's first civilian small satellite launch vehicle, next week, with December 19 called as the most probable date.

"HANBIT-TLV will launch Monday, December 19th at 06:00 BRT (09:00 GMT) from the Alcantara Launch Center in Brazil if there are no issues on the preparation process and weather conditions. The launch window is the period between December 14 and December 21," a statement read.

The launcher arrived at the space center in northern Brazil on December 3, Innospace said, adding that the startup and its partners were now making final preparations for the test flight, during which the 8.

4-tonne thrust single stage hybrid rocket would validate the first engine of the two-stage HANBIT-Nano launcher able to deliver a 50-kilogram (110-pound) payload.

"INNOSPACE will verify the flight performance focusing on the normal operation and stable thrust of the hybrid rocket engine, and the success of the engine verification will be finally confirmed based on the results of a comprehensive analysis of engine and flight data obtained after launch," the statement read.

In addition, as part of the scheduled flight, the launcher will carry on board Brazilian inertial navigation system SISNAV in accordance with the agreement signed by Innospace and the Brazilian Department of Aerospace Science and Technology in April.

Related Topics

Weather Technology Vehicle Brazil North Korea April December From Agreement

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

3 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.