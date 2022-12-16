South Korean Startup Innospace to Test Fire HANBIT-TLV Satellite Launcher Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) South Korean spaceflight startup Innospace said on Friday it would perform the first engine test flight of the HANBIT-TLV, the country's first civilian small satellite launch vehicle, next week, with December 19 called as the most probable date.

"HANBIT-TLV will launch Monday, December 19th at 06:00 BRT (09:00 GMT) from the Alcantara Launch Center in Brazil if there are no issues on the preparation process and weather conditions. The launch window is the period between December 14 and December 21," a statement read.

The launcher arrived at the space center in northern Brazil on December 3, Innospace said, adding that the startup and its partners were now making final preparations for the test flight, during which the 8.

4-tonne thrust single stage hybrid rocket would validate the first engine of the two-stage HANBIT-Nano launcher able to deliver a 50-kilogram (110-pound) payload.

"INNOSPACE will verify the flight performance focusing on the normal operation and stable thrust of the hybrid rocket engine, and the success of the engine verification will be finally confirmed based on the results of a comprehensive analysis of engine and flight data obtained after launch," the statement read.

In addition, as part of the scheduled flight, the launcher will carry on board Brazilian inertial navigation system SISNAV in accordance with the agreement signed by Innospace and the Brazilian Department of Aerospace Science and Technology in April.