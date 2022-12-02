South Korean Striking Truck Drivers May Be Fined Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The South Korean authorities plan to force striking truck drivers to return to work by imposing severe penalties, including firing, starting next week, the Yonhap news Agency reported on Friday.

The truckers went on strike on November 24, calling on the authorities to make a system of minimum freight charges permanent as the operating system expires at the end of 2022. This action will guarantee sufficient wages for drivers. However, the Korean government stated that they were not going to further discuss this issue and the truck drivers must get back to work as soon as possible.

According to the South Korean Transportation Ministry, failure to comply with the order threatens legal consequences including suspension of truck drivers from work for up to 30 days or even the loss of their license.

Business organizations state that minimum charges raise costs for companies and weaken the country's competitiveness in the global market. However, the protesters are going to continue the struggle despite the threat of losing their license and firing, accusing the government of violating their labor rights and ignoring complaints about deteriorating working conditions and funding problems.