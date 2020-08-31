UrduPoint.com
South Korean Surgeons, Professors Join Walkout Plan Supporting Protesting Junior Doctors

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Doctors, surgeons and medical professors in South Korea are set to join nationwide strikes against the government's plans to reform medical education, media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Doctors, surgeons and medical professors in South Korea are set to join nationwide strikes against the government's plans to reform medical education, media reported Monday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, some South Korean hospitals will not take in any patients and not hold surgeries on September 7 and will join a walkout planned by the Korean Medical Association.

The protests began with medical fellows last month, which quickly gained the backing of the medical associations. The fellows � advanced stage medical students acting as doctors but with limited responsibilities and higher oversight � are protesting government plans to increase the number for admissions to medical schools by over 400 students per year, effectively lowering the bar for acceptance.

They are also protesting plans to introduce elements of traditional medicine and telemedicine into the curriculum, which are largely frowned upon in the medical community.

Health authorities issued back-to-work orders to 278 striking doctors Saturday, warning of possible prison terms, Yonhap reported. Medical workers threatened collective resignations if any doctor faced prison time.

According to the agency, the government is scrambling to avoid a massive reduction in the medical workforce as the COVID-19 outbreak in the capital appears on an upward trajectory. Sunday negotiations between Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Health Minister Park Neunghoo with heads of the Korean Medical Association and the Korean Intern and Resident Association have not produced any breakthroughs.

