South Korean Top Diplomat to Visit Vietnam From October 17-18 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Vietnam from October 17-18, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Soosuk Lim said on Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin will make an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam from October 17 to 18 at the invitation of Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son," Soosuk was quoted as saying by the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Park is scheduled to meet with Son to discuss issues of mutual interest, including relations between the two countries, Seoul's cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula and in other regions, as well as various international issues, the spokesman added.

"Park will also pay a courtesy call on the Vietnamese leadership, including President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, attend a meeting with representatives from the Korean community and Korean companies in Viet Nam, and address the Diplomatic academy of Vietnam," Soosuk said.

Park's trip will be the first visit by a high-level official of the South Korean government to Vietnam in 2022.