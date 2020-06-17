South Korean Unification Minister Offers Resignation Amid Tensions With North Korea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, in charge of relations with North Korea, has offered to resign amid the deteriorating relations with the neighbor, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up a joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. South Korea requested negotiations between its special envoys and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but Pyongyang rejected the talks.