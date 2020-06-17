UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Unification Minister Offers Resignation Amid Tensions With North Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

South Korean Unification Minister Offers Resignation Amid Tensions With North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, in charge of relations with North Korea, has offered to resign amid the deteriorating relations with the neighbor, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up a joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. South Korea requested negotiations between its special envoys and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but Pyongyang rejected the talks.

Related Topics

Kaesong Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Border

Recent Stories

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce Welcomes WTO's Ruling ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce decision to resume c ..

12 minutes ago

Infinix Devices Still up for Grabs in discounted p ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.