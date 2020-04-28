UrduPoint.com
South Korean Unification Minister Refutes Reports About Kim's Illness As 'Infodemic'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

South Korean Unification Minister Refutes Reports About Kim's Illness as 'Infodemic'

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul on Tuesday denounced reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un allegedly falling ill as "fake news" and "infodemic."

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul on Tuesday denounced reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un allegedly falling ill as "fake news" and "infodemic."

The North Korean leader has stayed out of public eye for nearly two weeks now. South Korean newspaper Daily NK has claimed that Kim was undergoing treatment after a heart surgery at the Hyangsan Medical Center not far from the capital city of Pyongyang.

"It can be seen as a phenomenon of infodemic. We have intelligence capacity that allows us to say confidently that there are no unusual signs," the unification minister said during a parliamentary foreign affairs committee meeting, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the official, the reports about the North Korean leader's ailment are "fake news" that "cannot make sense logically" as the Hyangsan Medical Center is not even designed to accommodate surgeries.

The minister further called for re-assessing Kim's absence during public events from the viewpoint of necessary social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

He refused to comment, however, if the North Korean leader was still in Pyongyang, calling it a matter of intelligence.

Unconfirmed reports about Kim suffering health issues spiked after he skipped public appearance at a number of important events in North Korea this month, including the ceremony marking the birthday of his late grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung.

