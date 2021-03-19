South Korean, US Diplomats Discuss Coordinated Strategy on Pyongyang - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Noh Kyu-duk, held talks with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sung Kim to discuss a coordinated strategy on North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The meeting came the next day after the so-called 2+2 talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts, Chung Eui-yong and Suh Wook, in Seoul, as a follow-up to an agreement to pursue a "fully coordinated strategy" on Pyongyang.

"As you know, you and I and our teams have stayed in very close touch from the very beginning of our North Korea policy review," Sung said at the meeting with his South Korean counterpart, as cited by the media outlet.

Noh, on his part, stressed the importance of the coordinated strategy in the denuclearization of North Korea.

"Establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula is the top priority of my government's foreign and security policy. Genuine peace on the Korean Peninsula can be achieved only after complete denuclearization," he said, adding that Seoul's "solemn duty is to focus our effort to bring about genuine peace as a norm on the peninsula as soon as possible in close consultation and coordination with the U.

S."

On Thursday, Choe Son Hui, North Korea's first vice minister of foreign affairs, said that Pyongyang was aware of Washington's attempts at contact since mid-February, but saw no reason to engage in dialogue until hostile policies are dropped. North Korea is also unwilling to return to the Singapore or Hanoi format of negotiations with the US as it sees them as a "delaying-time trick."

In 2018, during the first-ever meeting between leaders of North Korea and the US in Singapore, former President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un signed a joint agreement, marking the de-escalation of relations between the two countries. The two leaders met the following year in Hanoi to continue the negotiations but failed to reach a deal on the issues of sanctions.

The relations between the two countries have since tensed, with Pyongyang ignoring all attempts to engage in contact from Washington following the announcement of the March joint military drills between the US and South Korea.