South Korean, US Diplomats Say Discussed Military Exercises, Assistance to North Korea

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The South Korean Foreign Ministry's special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula Noh Kyu-duk and US special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim on Monday discussed humanitarian aid to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and military exercises by the allies, diplomats said after the meeting.

The sides discussed various areas of humanitarian cooperation with North Korea, including healthcare, support to the DPRK through international and nongovernmental organizations.

"We discussed possible humanitarian assistance to the DPRK... I reaffirmed US support for inter-Korean dialogue and interaction, as envisaged in a joint statement by our two leaders in May, and will continue to support inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation projects," Sung told reporters, referring to the joint statement by the leaders of the United States and South Korea following the summit on May 21.

The diplomat also said that the United States has no hostile intentions towards North Korea, and that the ongoing South Korea-US military drills are defensive in nature. The diplomat reiterated North Korea's call to return to dialogue. "I am still ready to meet with my North Korean counterparts anywhere and at any time," he said.