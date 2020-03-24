UrduPoint.com
South Korean, US Leaders Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic - Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday discussed over the phone bilateral cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, South Korea's presidential administration said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday discussed over the phone bilateral cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, South Korea's presidential administration said.

South Korea has been experiencing a decline in the daily number of new cases of the coronavirus since March 11 due to early testing and its other preventive measures, unlike the United States, which registered its first patient on the same date as the Asian country. The US is currently suffering from a growing toll of COVID-19 cases, as it had only started to conduct tests weeks after the initial outbreak in the country.

"The leaders of both countries shared their concern over the spread of the coronavirus worldwide and exchanged views on plans for bilateral cooperation in overcoming this problem," the administration said.

According to the administration, the 23-minute phone call � the first in 2020 between the presidents � was held at the US leader's "urgent request."

The statement added that the sides expressed the opinion that the two countries' $60 billion Currency swap agreement, which was recently concluded, was a very timely measure that is helping to stabilize the international financial market.

To date, South Korea has confirmed over 9,000 coronavirus cases, including 120 fatalities. Meanwhile, the United States has registered more than 46,500 people infected with the virus and 592 deaths.

