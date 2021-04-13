South Korean, US Leaders May Meet in Washington in May - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden may meet in Washington in May, The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported citing a government source.

"The date [of the summit] has not been defined yet, but the US-South Korea summit is likely to be held in May," the source said.

The source also said the idea had been discussed during three-party talks of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the United States.

The newspaper also reported that soon after the US-South Korea summit, a three-party summit involving Japan could take place.