South Korean, US Leaders May Meet In Washington In May - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

South Korean, US Leaders May Meet in Washington in May - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden may meet in Washington in May, The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported citing a government source.

"The date [of the summit] has not been defined yet, but the US-South Korea summit is likely to be held in May," the source said.

The source also said the idea had been discussed during three-party talks of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the United States.

The newspaper also reported that soon after the US-South Korea summit, a three-party summit involving Japan could take place.

Washington Japan South Korea United States North Korea May Government

