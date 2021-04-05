South Korean, US Leaders to Hold Bilateral Summit as Soon as Possible - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden for a bilateral summit as early as possible, media reported on Monday, citing Moon's national security adviser.

Suh Hoon, the director of the National Security Office at the South Korean presidential office, cited by the Yonhap news agency, said that the related agreement "in principle" to hold the summit as soon as possible was struck by both sides upon his arrival from US' Maryland where he had met with Japanese and US counterparts, Shigeru Kitamura and Jake Sullivan, respectively.

During the meeting, the security officials exchanged views on Washington's policy on North Korea, in particular, the denuclearization issue.

Suh specified that during the talks the three nations confirmed their commitment to resume peaceful talks on the matter.

Cooperation between Washington and Pyongyang has been deadlocked since February 2019, when the United States said during the Hanoi summit that North Korea should step up efforts to give up its nuclear weapons. In response, Pyongyang said that Washington failed to reply to the steps already taken. The October 2019 talks in Sweden failed to break the stagnation.

The inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following Pyongyang's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul in June 2020.