South Korean, US Military Chiefs Discuss Defense Cost-Sharing Via Phone - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his US counterpart, Mark Esper, on Tuesday had phone talks to discuss the cost-sharing for the upkeep of US troops on the peninsula and other security matters of the region, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Both sides agreed to continue supporting the readiness of the South Korean-US alliance and the joint defense stand to respond to the changing security situation on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said, adding that the cost-sharing issue and possibility of holding joint command post drills in 2020 were among the issues discussed.

Jeong and Esper also agreed to continue efforts to denuclearize North Korea, establish a long-lasting peace on the peninsula, and transfer the wartime operational control (OPCON) of Korean forces, which has been run by Washington since the 1950-53 Korean War, to Seoul.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration eyed to reduce US military presence in South Korea amid stalled defense cost-sharing talks.

However, US officials denied to comment on the plans and said that a decision on troop cuts had not been made.

On Monday, a representative of the South Korean Defense Ministry said that Seoul and Washington did not discuss reducing the US contingent on the peninsula. The Yonhap news agency confirmed earlier in the day, citing a Defense Ministry official, that this issue was not raised during the military chiefs' phone talks.

Since 1991, Seoul has been shouldering part of the costs for stationing US troops in South Korea per the Special Measures Agreement, which is renewed regularly. The most recent agreement expired on December 31, but the two countries are still struggling to negotiate a new deal, as US President Donald Trump has on multiple occasions demanded that Seoul pay more.